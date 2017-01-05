Marietta restaurant celebrates Italian holiday traditions Good Day Marietta restaurant celebrates Italian holiday traditions Boys and girls around the world already got a visit from Santa Claus this season. But in Italy, kids will go to bed tonight awaiting a visit from Le Befana, a witch on her broomstick who leaves presents for good children across the country!

La Befana -- also known as the Christmas Witch -- visits children on Epiphany Eve, the night before many Christians will celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany. Epiphany commemorates the visit of the three Wise Men to the Baby Jesus, and is marked in many countries, including Italy, on January 6.

To get a "taste" of a traditional Italian Epiphany Eve and Feast of the Epiphany, Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken stopped by Modern Italian restaurant Piastra in Marietta.

Piastra is owned by Chef Greg Lipman and his mother Betty, and focuses on using fresh, local ingredients to craft pasta, bread, sausage, and more in-house.

