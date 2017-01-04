'Star' shines light on Atlanta recording scene Good Day 'Star' shines light on Atlanta recording scene It's one of the most talked about new shows on television, combining the excitement and drama of the music industry with big-name stars including Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt. And in telling the story of young women aspiring for superstardom, "Star" is also shining the spotlight on Atlanta's bustling recording scene.

"Star" was created by Oscar-Nominee Lee Daniels (of "Empire") and revolves around a young singer named Star (played by Jude Demorest) who joins with two other up-and-comers with dreams of taking over the music industry. Fellow Academy Award-nominee Queen Latifah plays Carlotta, who takes the trio under her wing. "Star" not only takes place in Atlanta, it's also shot here, using many locations that will be familiar to viewers.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning getting the scoop on the show’s first season with one of its stars, Atlanta’s own Miss Lawrence.

