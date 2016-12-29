Good Day Atlanta December 29, 2016

Six Flags new 4-D Attraction : This coming season is the 50th for "Six Flags Over Georgia," and what better anniversary present than with a super new attraction. "Justice League- Battle For Metropolis" is a highly anticipated thrill ride, currently on construction. For more information click here.

Lobster Mac & Cheese from Maya Steaks and Seafood in Sandy Springs: Owner and chef of Maya Steak and Seafood, Mimmo Alboumeh, joins Joanne Feldman for a lesson on how to create his delicious lobster mac and cheese recipe. For more information on Maya Steaks and Seafood click here. For today's recipe see below.

Maya Steakhouse | Lobster Mac & Cheese

Prep Time 60 minutes

Servings 8 people

Pasta

-1 lb campanelle pasta

-20 cups water

-2 teaspoons sea salt

-2 teaspoons olive oil

bring water to boil, add salt, olive oil and pasta, cook for 8 minutes, strain and put aside

Base

-6 aa unsalted butter

-2 oz shallots minced

-1 oz garlic minced

-6 tablespoons fino sherry wine

-2 tablespoons original Tabasco sauce

-3 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

-3 teaspoons smoked mild spanish paprika

-1 teaspoon white pepper

-1/2 teaspoon sea salt

-1/2 teaspoon coarse black pepper

-1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

-1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

in a stock pot at low heat, cook the shallots and garlic with the butter 6 minutes, add remaining ingredients and cook 10 minutes more…. stir constantly with rubber spatula

Cheese Sauce

-3 cups heavy cream 36%

-8 oz gruyere cheese shredded

-6 oz sharp cheddar cheese shredded

-3 oz manchego cheese shredded

-2 oz philadelphia cream cheese

-1 oz valdeón blue cheese crumbles

-2 tablespoons lobster base

-5 tablespoons white truffle oil

-1 cup panko plain bread crumbs

add heavy cream to the Base until it reaches 120 degree, add remaining ingredients until 180 degrees about 15-20 minutes at low heat, stir constantly with rubber spatula …. remove and liquefy with emersion blender if available or a food blender….

Save 2 cups of sauce aside for the lobster meat…. toss the Pasta with remaining sauce and spread on a 2 ½ inch deep baking pan, sprinkle 1 cup of plain panko coarse bread crumbs and bake for 10 minutes at 450 degrees, remove and put aside

Lobster Meat

-1 lb fresh lobster meat

-2 oz aa unsalted butter

-1 cup Cheese Sauce

in a sauté pan cook the lobster meat about 5 minutes at medium heat, add Cheese Sauce and simmer for 5 minutes, remove and spread over the cooked pasta, bake for 6-8 at 350 degrees….. Remove and sit aside for 8 minutes before serving

Cooking Notes

At Maya we cook with passion and use mostly imported high quality ingredients, so please shop at your favorite store