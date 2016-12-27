Atlanta Pianist/Composer Scores First Grammy Nomination

When nominations for the Grammy Awards were announced on December 6th, a name familiar to Atlanta audiences popped up in the Best New Age Album category. Pianist and composer John Burke was listed for his solo piano album Orogen, something Burke says he still can’t quite believe.

Burke is a native Atlantan and graduate of Oglethorpe University. Burke began playing piano in high school, but it was in college that he started composing music and really focusing on the possibility of a career as a pianist. Since then, he’s written and recorded several albums, including Kairos and Synesthesia, and composed the music for the acclaimed Serenbe Playhouse production of A Streetcar Named Desire in 2015.

Orogen is available on iTunes, Amazon, and through Burke’s website, and at the Grammys will compete against veterans such as Enya, nominated for her album Dark Sky Island.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent some time catching up with John Burke, talking about this career milestone and finding out what’s next for the talented musician.