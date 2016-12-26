Janelle Monáe and Pharrell Williams talk 'Hidden Figures' Good Day Janelle Monáe and Pharrell Williams Talk 'Hidden Figures' It's a story that's been left out of the history books – until now. The new film Hidden Figures tells the story of the brilliant African-American women who helped make space travel possible, and it's already being called one of the best of the year.

Hidden Figures opened in Atlanta December 25th, and features “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson, Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, and Grammy-nominee Janelle Monáe as three mathematicians working at NASA in the 1960s. The film was co-produced by Pharrell Williams, who also wrote several songs for the film.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken recently got the chance to sit down with Williams and Monáe to learn more about the film and why it’s such an important project for everyone involved.