Thirsty for holiday fun? Try World of Coca-Cola! Looking for a new drink this holiday season? How does Gingerbread Coke sound? Or maybe Chocolate Cherry Coke will satisfy your Christmas sweet tooth?

Good news - both are on the menu right now at Atlanta's World of Coca-Cola, which is celebrating the holidays with several special attractions.

Right now, visitors can check out "A Coca-Cola Christmas Celebration," which is a special exhibit tracing the brand's influence around the world. Another exhibit, "History of Coca-Cola Santa," takes a closer look at the strong ties between the Jolly Old Elf and Coca-Cola.

Meanwhile, those special holiday soft drink flavors are available for testing in the World of Coca-Cola's tasting experience, and guests can line up for a picture with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and get photos aboard Santa's sleigh.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken stopped by World of Coca-Cola to check out the holiday celebration (and try out the Gingerbread Coke, obviously!).

