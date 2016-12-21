Millennials being blamed for drop in fabric softener sales Good Day Millennials being blames for drop in fabric softener sales Proctor & Gamble said sales of Downy have dropped because Millennials don't understand how to use fabric softener.

Proctor & Gamble said sales of Downy have dropped because Millennials don't understand how to use fabric softener.

Do you use fabric softener, dryer sheets or both? Share your thoughts on our FOX 5 Atlanta Facebook page.