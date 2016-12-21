Santa makes Marietta Square his seasonal 'wonderland' Good Day Santa makes Marietta Square his seasonal 'wonderland' Forget about the North Pole. This year, Santa Claus has taken up residence in Marietta Square, and he's inviting every boy and girl to come celebrate the season with him!

The Winter Wonderland is back at Marietta Square through February 26, bringing seasonal favorite activities including ice skating to one of North Georgia's most picturesque and vibrant historic downtown areas.

The ice skating rink at Glover Park is open now, and this year the attraction has paired with MUST Ministries for a "Pair to Wear and a Pair to Share" campaign, which encourages visitors to donate a pair of brand-new socks when they come to skate. Guests can also visit Santa's house (not to mention book a visit with Santa online), play the reindeer game in the park, and check out the businesses located on the Square.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning exploring the Winter Wonderland -- and taking an exclusive peek inside the Jolly Old Elf's home!

