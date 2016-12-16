Operation Max: Canine Assistant

It was a brisk December morning on the farm in Milton when we first met. It took just one look at his big brown eyes and soft golden hair, and we were in love. Yet this was only the beginning; together, we are going to do something great.

Max the Golden Retriever puppy is just a few weeks old now, but in 18-24 months, he will be a service dog with Canine Assistants and matched with a veteran in need. The non-profit organization based out of Milton, Ga. places 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response, and companions.

DON'T MISS: Max's introduction on Good Day Atlanta

Starting in January, Max will be in the hands of the FOX 5 team. As part of his education, each week he will stay with a small group of fosters from the FOX 5 staff in their homes. He'll come to work every day, socialize with everyone at the station, greet guests, and make appearances on Good Day Atlanta and at other FOX 5 events.

GALLERY: The Good Day Atlanta team visits Max

When he's not at WAGA, he'll go on outings around town, such as shopping and running errands—all the tasks of daily life. The goal is to expose Max to as many people and situations as possible so that when his teaching is complete, he will be ready and able to improve the life of a veteran with a disability.

Max's education will feature a combination of instructions from Canine Assistants as well as his foster parents here at the station. This schedule will be nothing new to Max once he arrives, however, as Canine Assistants puppies begin learning at just two days of age!

We can't wait for Max to get here and look forward to sharing our experience with you.

Stay up to date with Max: