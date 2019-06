- The FOX hit “9-1-1” tells the stories of first responders and how they work together during some of the most dramatic emergencies imaginable. Now, a new FOX series will rip the curtain back on the real thing, showing firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers as they respond to calls. And we’ll be watching it happen in real-time.

“First Responders Live” is a new series premiering tonight on FOX and will follow first responders in several cities across the country as they handle real emergencies.

How will it all happen? The show will actually embed live cameras in the departments so that viewers can follow along each week.

Journalist Josh Elliott will serve as host of the show and will offer live commentary along with a team of experts. But because the show is live, neither the host nor viewers will ever know exactly what’s going to happen each week.

“First Responders Live” is produced by Wolf Entertainment, which is headed up by famed “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf.

The show premieres Wednesday, and will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. here on FOX 5 Atlanta. But before you watch tonight’s first episode, click the video player above to check out our one-on-one interview with Josh Elliott.