<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412193249" data-article-version="1.0">'First Responders Live' brings real-life drama to FOX</h1> By Paul Milliken, Good Day Atlanta Posted Jun 12 2019 05:45AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 08:54AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 08:57AM EDT type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/good-day/-first-responders-live-brings-real-life-drama-to-fox";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Paul\x20Milliken\x2cGood\x20Day\x20Atlanta\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412193249" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412193249' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/good-day/celebrating-summer-at-zac-browns-camp-southern-ground"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/CampSouthernGround_1560257542984_7382455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Celebrating summer at Camp Southern Ground</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/disneys-doc-mcstuffins-takes-over-childrens-museum-of-atlanta"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/WAGA_DocMcStuffins1_061019_1560171485749_7369645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Doc McStuffins takes over Atlanta museum</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/celebrating-national-doughnut-day-at-five-daughters-bakery"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/04/National_Doughnut_Day_deals_and_freebies_0_7352225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Five Daughters Bakery</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/fernbank-museum-lures-monsters-for-new-exhibit"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/WAGA_MonsterFish_060619_1559824003831_7358490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Fernbank's 'Monster Fish'</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/butterflies-soar-at-new-dahlonega-refuge"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" NEW YORK, N.Y. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - The FOX hit "9-1-1" tells the stories of first responders and how they work together during some of the most dramatic emergencies imaginable. Now, a new FOX series will rip the curtain back on the real thing, showing firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers as they respond to calls. And we'll be watching it happen in real-time. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - The FOX hit “9-1-1” tells the stories of first responders and how they work together during some of the most dramatic emergencies imaginable. Now, a new FOX series will rip the curtain back on the real thing, showing firefighters, police officers, and EMS workers as they respond to calls. And we’ll be watching it happen in real-time.</p><p><a href="https://www.fox.com/first-responders-live/">“First Responders Live”</a> is a new series premiering tonight on FOX and will follow first responders in several cities across the country as they handle real emergencies. </p><p>How will it all happen? The show will actually embed live cameras in the departments so that viewers can follow along each week. </p><p>Journalist Josh Elliott will serve as host of the show and will offer live commentary along with a team of experts. But because the show is live, neither the host nor viewers will ever know exactly what’s going to happen each week.</p><p>“First Responders Live” is produced by Wolf Entertainment, which is headed up by famed “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf. </p><p>The show premieres Wednesday, and will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. here on FOX 5 Atlanta. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Good Day" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404985" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Good Day Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/forsyth-county-youth-learn-ropes-of-firefighting" title="Forsyth County youth learn ropes of firefighting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Forsyth_County_youth_learning_firefighti_0_7387710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Forsyth_County_youth_learning_firefighti_0_7387710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Forsyth_County_youth_learning_firefighti_0_7387710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Forsyth_County_youth_learning_firefighti_0_7387710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Forsyth_County_youth_learning_firefighti_0_7387710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Forsyth County youth learning firefighting skills" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Forsyth County youth learn ropes of firefighting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Milliken</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:52AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ask a group of children what they want to be when they grow up, and chances are you’ll hear at least one say “firefighter.” And right now, Forsyth County youth interested in a future career with the fire department are learning the ropes — literally, in some cases — at a special week-long summer camp.</p><p>The Good Day feature team spent the morning at the Forsyth Fire Department Headquarters at the Forsyth County Public Safety Complex in Cumming, getting a special look at this year’s Junior Fire Academy. The free program is aimed at students entering seventh and eighth grade, and covers several topics related to firefighting, including CPR and search-and-rescue, allowing the youth to experience many of the responsibilities of actual firefighters. </p><p>The program is held one week every summer, so you can keep an eye out for next year’s application packet when it becomes available here .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/air-force-program-teaching-cobb-county-teens-to-fly" title="Air Force program teaching Cobb County teens to fly" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Teaching_Cobb_County_teens_to_fly_0_7386164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Teaching_Cobb_County_teens_to_fly_0_7386164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Teaching_Cobb_County_teens_to_fly_0_7386164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Teaching_Cobb_County_teens_to_fly_0_7386164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Teaching_Cobb_County_teens_to_fly_0_7386164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Teaching Cobb County teens to fly" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Air Force program teaching Cobb County teens to fly</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Part of the U.S. Air Force is helping young students in Cobb County learn to fly a plane before they can even drive a car.</p><p>The Civil Air Patrol Academy wants to help get more young people interested in aviation than ever before.</p><p>The Academy was established in 1943, and since then, thousands of cadets have gone through the program across the country. Civil Air Patrol not only teaches cadets about aviation, but they also teach cadets leadership skills and encourage science and math exploration.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/chef-mimmo-shares-a-ceviche-taco-recipe" title="Chef Mimmo shares a Ceviche taco recipe" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Taco_Tuesday_with_Red_Pepper_Taqueria_0_7382490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Taco_Tuesday_with_Red_Pepper_Taqueria_0_7382490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Taco_Tuesday_with_Red_Pepper_Taqueria_0_7382490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Taco_Tuesday_with_Red_Pepper_Taqueria_0_7382490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Taco_Tuesday_with_Red_Pepper_Taqueria_0_7382490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taco Tuesday with Red Pepper Taqueria" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chef Mimmo shares a Ceviche taco recipe</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Good Day Atlanta </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 02:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's Taco 