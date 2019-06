- Contrary to what you've heard — especially from a certain anchor who never shares his burgers with anyone — Good Day's Paul Milliken is a guy that likes to bring delicious treats for my Good Day Atlanta family. But it's a little hard to please everyone since we all like different sweets. So, when he decided to start this week off by bringing cookies for the whole gang, it seemed a lot easier to just have the whole cookie shop come to us — and thankfully, we found one in Atlanta that comes on its own set of wheels!

Not As Famous Cookie Co. bills itself as a "gourmet cookie shop on wheels" and is the creation of Ashley Carlton, who says the love of a good cookie truly runs in his blood.

Carlton says it was his father, Ronald, who developed many of the company's cookie recipes years ago — and now, the younger Carlton is living out his dad's dreams of creating and selling the gourmet treats. Some of those cookie flavors include "The OG" (chocolate chip), red velvet white chocolate chip, salted caramel pretzel chocolate chip, and butter pecan. Oh, and did we mention the multi-layered cookie cakes?

The Not As Famous Cookie Co. cookie truck can be found at various spots around metro Atlanta throughout the week — including places like Alpharetta's Food Truck Alley, Duluth's Food Truck Fridays, and at private events such as weddings and birthday parties. A calendar of the truck's scheduled stops may be found on the company's website here. (By the way, the company is also in the process of opening a storefront in Marietta!)

Of course, this morning, the Not As Famous Cookie Co. truck had one important stop to make — the FOX 5 Studios! We spent the morning doing a little baking and (obviously) some taste-testing — click the video player above to check it out!