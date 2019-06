Nickelodeon's Slime City

This morning, the Good Day feature team was the very first to experience Nickelodeon Slime City , which opens to the public on Saturday, June 15. Located in Buckhead's Piedmont Peachtree Crossing (at the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont), Slime City is exactly what you think it is -- a 20,000 square-foot playground filled with the green slime made famous on Nickelodeon. Like any metropolitan city, Slime City is filled with various attractions, including the Slime Light Club, a Great Wall of Slime, and something called a Slime Bubble-torium.

Hours at Nickelodeon Slime City are 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.