- Unless you lived through it, it’s hard to describe just how impactful the FOX hit “Beverly Hills, 90210” really was. After premiering in October 1990, the show went on to influence an entire generation of kids who wanted to dress like Kelly, brood over life like Dylan, and graduate like Donna.

Now, nearly 30 years after the gang first took over television screens, they’re back – but this time, the line between fact and fiction is blurring in hilarious ways.

“BH90210” premieres right here on FOX 5 Wednesday night – featuring original cast members Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris. But the new six-episode series isn’t quite the surf-and-sand series you’ll remember from its original ten-year run; this time around, the stars are playing versions of themselves as they reunite and plan a reboot of the series. That said, expect plenty of references to the original show, along with guest stars who you’ll recognize if you were an avid “90210” viewer back in the day.

"It's us, playing versions of ourselves making a re-boot of '90210.' So it's the original actors, all getting together and deciding, we're gonna make a re-boot. And it's sort of everything that leads up to that. And then during it. And the experience of it,” says Brian Austin Green. Adds Jason Priestley, “We all have taken this project on to play it for comedy. So we're all totally leaning in to the self-deprecation of it, and we're all not above making fun of ourselves."

Full disclosure – I was an enormous “Beverly Hills, 90210” fan, and have probably seen every episode at least five or six times. So when I got the chance (thanks to FOX publicity) to go to New York and sit down with Priestly, Ziering, and Green, I couldn’t wait to get on the plane. We chatted about both the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” (including unforgettable storylines like the Emily Valentine saga) and the concept for this new version.

