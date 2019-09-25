A woman was gunned down at a Buckhead condo complex.

The gunfire rang out around 1 a.m Wednesday at the Roswell Court Condominiums on Lakeland Drive. Witnesses heard about five shots being fired, as well as a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they found the victim already dead. Her identity hasn't been released.

Detectives think the shooting took place in the complex parking lot, but say the events leading up to the shooting may have started inside one of the units. They tell us it's way too early in the investigation to know a motive for the crime.