Posted Sep 25 2019 04:27AM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 05:57AM EDT
A woman was gunned down at a Buckhead condo complex.
The gunfire rang out around 1 a.m Wednesday at the Roswell Court Condominiums on Lakeland Drive. Witnesses heard about five shots being fired, as well as a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they found the victim already dead. Her identity hasn't been released.
Detectives think the shooting took place in the complex parking lot, but say the events leading up to the shooting may have started inside one of the units. They tell us it's way too early in the investigation to know a motive for the crime.
Posted Sep 24 2019 11:57PM EDT
Updated Sep 25 2019 12:16AM EDT
Two people were detained Tuesday evening in DeKalb County after a shooting and crash.
DeKalb County police are still trying to piece together the two crime scenes, one located at the Friendly Hills apartments at Snapfinger Woods Drive and the other at The Life at Snapfinger Apartment Complex along Maypop Lane.
Police said one person was found dead along Maypop Lane and a crashed into a sign along Snapfinger Woods Drive.
Posted Sep 24 2019 11:41PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 11:46PM EDT
On Monday, temperatures were too hot for a vagrant to start a fire for warmth. But the season made no difference when Atlanta fire got a call to respond to the Lenox Road area by Interstate 85.
Black smoke, thick smoke, came up from under a bridge. Motorists must have been experiencing Deja vu when they passed by. And one took out his cell phone and started recording.
The images were reminiscent of early 2017 when a large fire -- believed to have been started by a homeless person -- was fueled by highway materials that had been stored under the bridge.