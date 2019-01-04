UGA's Justin Fields transferring to Ohio State

- Just over a year after he committed to Georgia in a highly publicized announcement, quarterback Justin Fields has reportedly left the team and transferred to Ohio State.

The move reported by 247 Sports and other media outlets comes just over two weeks after the first report by USA Today that the former five-star prospect would transfer out of the program.

Within 48 hours, Fields’ name appeared in the NCAA’s Student-Athlete Transfer Portal.

The Harrison H.S. graduate was considered the nation’s top dual threat QB prospect when he signed with Georgia in December 2017.

Fields played in 12 of 14 games in his freshman season and completed 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. He ran the football 42 times for 266 yards and four scores.

Fields did not play in Tuesday night’s Allstate Sugar Bowl where Georgia lost to Texas, 28-21.

Prior to the game, both head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney had said there would be no changes in their plan to use Fields in the Sugar Bowl despite his transfer paperwork.

The transfer comes after Fields failed to unseat sophomore Jake Fromm as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

The move does not surprise 247 Sports and FOX 5 contributor Rusty Mansell.

Mansell said, “Don't think it should surprise anyone that Justin Fields is leaving UGA. He came to Athens thinking he could beat out Jake Fromm. In the end, he did not do that this year with Fromm playing every meaningful minute this season. He is going somewhere he thinks he can play and that spot is Ohio State."

Fields hopes to become eligible immediately at Ohio State, where he would have 3 years of college eligibility remaining.

If declared eligible, Fields would compete to become Ohio State’s starting quarterback in 2019 if Dwayne Haskins declares for the NFL Draft as expected.

With Fromm returning for his junior season, Georgia signed two scholarships during December’s Early Signing Period.

The Bulldogs flipped four-start quarterback Dwan Mathis who originally committed to Ohio State.

They also signed Jones Community College quarterback Stetson Bennett IV who was a part of the 2017 Georgia team as a preferred walk-on.