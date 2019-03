- It is a big donation from Big Boi to protect a legacy.

TMZ reported the Atlanta-based rapper has teamed up with the NFL to donate $100,000 to the King Center.

No word on an official announcement.

Big Boi joins a long list of Super Bowl Halftime performers who worked with the NFL to donate to causes important to them.

Maroon 5 donated to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America.

And Travis Scott donated to Van Jones' Dream Corps, an organization focused on social justice.

Read more at TMZ.com