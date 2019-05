- The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body of a teenage girl who was found dead near the pool of a Roswell apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The teen's body was found at the Atlantic Newtown apartments on Nesbit Ferry Road. Roswell police said maintenance workers called just after 10 a.m. to report finding a body near the pool area.

On Friday morning, the Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 17-year-old Mercedes Chico-Sims, confirming the Johns Creek family's fears the missing teen was the same person found dead.

#Breaking Roswell Police confirm the body maintenance workers found is 17-yr-old Mercedes Sims. An 18 yr old has been arrested for concealing her death. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/2Ks9PHkZpE — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) May 31, 2019

The family had not been able to find her since she left Wednesday morning, and no one had seen her since. Mercedes' father told FOX 5 that the last thing she posted to her Snapchat showed her at a pool area of a Roswell apartment complex.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the apartment complex, which had been roped off by police as they gathered and documented the scene.

Police said the Chico-Sims family asked for privacy at this time. They released the following statement:

We are devastated to learn that the body found at the Atlantic Newtown apartments in Roswell is our precious daughter, Mercedes. Beyond our grief, our commitment is to honor and remember the life of Mercedes with the support of our family and friends. We are cooperating with both the Johns Creek and Roswell police departments in their ongoing investigations. If anyone has any information that will help in the investigation into Mercedes' death, please notify the police immediately. Our family is just beginning our grieving process and we appreciate your respect for our privacy. We are not granting news media interviews at this time. Please remember Mercedes as you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. We miss you Mercedes.

