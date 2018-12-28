Stolen dog reunited with family after 4 years

By: FOX 5 News

Posted: Dec 28 2018 07:31AM EST

Video Posted: Dec 28 2018 07:24AM EST

FORT LOWELL, Az. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - A family and their dog had a happy homecoming in Arizona.

Harley, a Yorkshire Terrier, had been missing for four years after she was stolen during a home break-in. Now she's finally reunited with her owners.

Earlier this month, Harley was found running in the streets of Tuscon.

A shelter took her in, and when they scanned her for a microchip, they found a match!

Harley's owner now lives in Mississippi, but says she kept her old Arizona phone number just in case one day her little dog was found.

Four years later, she finally got the call she was hoping for.

The family says Harley is a lot bigger, but she's still the same dog they know and love.
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories