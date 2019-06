- A FOX 5 I-Team investigation of the recent indictment of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck shows the key people involved in the alleged schemes to steal money were longtime friends and a family member of Jim Beck.

In response to the story, Mr. Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas issued the following statement:

“My wife and I were approached by Jim Beck to work on two projects for the Georgia Underwriting Association. We did substantial, legitimate work over several years and worked with the employees and managers of the GUA. As the indictment makes clear, we trusted Beck and he abused our trust to apparently steal money from the GUA. He first approached my wife in 2015 during a trip to Italy. We had planned the trip to celebrate my wife’s remission from cancer and the Becks asked if they could join us. Jim Beck targeted her while she was on a vacation to celebrate her recovery from cancer. He took elaborate measures to conceal from us his illegal scheme. He betrayed not just us, but his employer, his family, his supporters and the voters of Georgia. His malicious and predatory actions have inflicted tremendous emotional pain on our family.”