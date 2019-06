- A FOX 5 I-Team investigation of the recent indictment of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck shows the key people involved in the alleged schemes to steal money were longtime friends and a family member of Jim Beck.

In response to the story, Mr. Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas issued the following statement:

“Jim and Lucy are deeply saddened that the McKaigs have been dragged into this unfortunate situation. It can be scary to talk to prosecutors about a criminal case, particularly when you are referenced in an indictment. The Becks understand how people who so far have heard only the government’s side of a story could become angry and could become convinced they were betrayed by a friend. But that’s not the truth here.

“The full story has not yet come out, and it won’t until trial. Once all the facts are known, this case will be viewed very differently. Among other things, the government’s allegation that Jim defrauded GUA so he could fund his campaign for Insurance Commissioner is just wrong. Not only was there no fraud, the Becks had more than enough separate assets to fund what they loaned to the campaign.

“Mr. McKaig is definitely right on one point: he and the other vendors in the indictment did ‘substantial, legitimate work for several years’ for GUA. That is why Jim brought them on when he was the GUA general manager. Working together with them and the GUA board and staff, Jim took an association that was losing money year after year and turned it into a profitable and successful enterprise. The McKaigs should be proud of the work that they did for GUA, just as Jim is proud of the work he did there.”