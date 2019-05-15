< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Statement: Jim Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas on FOX 5 I-Team story addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/facebook-instant/statement-jim-beck-s-lead-counsel-bill-thomas-on-fox-5-i-team-story" addthis:title="Statement: Jim Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas on FOX 5 I-Team story"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413404786.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413404786");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413404786-407014112"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413404786-407014112" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg By FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 18 2019 06:46PM EDT Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck shows the key people involved in the alleged schemes to steal money were longtime friends and a family member of Jim Beck.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-" target="_blank"><strong>FULL ARTICLE: Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal'</strong></a></p> <p>In response to the story, Mr. Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas issued the following statement:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>Jim and Lucy are deeply saddened that the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="McKaigs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">McKaigs</span> have been dragged into this unfortunate situation. It can be scary to talk to prosecutors about a criminal case, particularly when you are referenced in an indictment. The Becks understand how people who so far have heard only the government’s side of a story could become angry and could become convinced they were betrayed by a friend. But that’s not the truth here.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>The full story has not yet come out, and it won’t until trial. Once all the facts are known, this case will be viewed very differently. Among other things, the government’s allegation that Jim defrauded <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="GUA so" data-grammar-rule="COMMA_COMPOUND_SENTENCE" data-wsc-lang="en_US"><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GUA" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GUA</span> so</span> he could fund his campaign for Insurance Commissioner is just wrong. Not only was there no fraud, the Becks had more than enough separate assets to fund what they loaned to the campaign.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>Mr. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="McKaig" data-wsc-lang="en_US">McKaig</span> is definitely right on one point: he and the other vendors in the indictment did ‘substantial, legitimate work for several years’ for <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GUA" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GUA</span>. That is why Jim brought them on when he was the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GUA" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GUA</span> general manager. Working together with them and the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GUA" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GUA</span> board and staff, Jim took an association that was losing money year after year and turned it into a profitable and successful enterprise. The <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="McKaigs" data-wsc-lang="en_US">McKaigs</span> should be proud of the work that they did for <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="GUA" data-wsc-lang="en_US">GUA</span>, just as Jim is proud of the work he did there.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span></em></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var More Facebook Instant Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Becks suspends himself" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Statement: Steve McKaig on FOX 5 I-Team story on Jim Beck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A FOX 5 I-Team investigation of the recent indictment of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck shows the key people involved in the alleged schemes to steal money were longtime friends and a family member of Jim Beck.</p><p>FULL ARTICLE: Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal'</p><p>In response to the story, Mr. Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas issued the following statement:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/family-of-father-killed-in-crash-with-unlicensed-driver-in-disbelief" title="Family of father killed in crash with unlicensed driver in disbelief" data-articleId="413399383" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of father killed in crash with unlicensed driver in disbelief</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aungelique Proctor</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Family members of the man killed in a car crash involving an unlicensed 15-year-old said they are heartbroken.</p><p>Chuan McKeever was driving a yellow pickup truck with landscaping equipment on the back trailer. McKeever was traveling westbound on Flat Shoals Road Monday morning when it struck a white Chrysler SUV driven by a 15-year-old girl near Guilford Lane, west of Old National Highway.</p><p>McKeever died at the scene. The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-robbery-stole-cash-from-gwinnett-county-beauty-store" title="Police: Robbery stole cash from Gwinnett County beauty store" data-articleId="413383537" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Robbery stole cash from Gwinnett County beauty store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Deidra Dukes</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cashier Tony Tripp was ringing up a customer when a bold robber snatched money right out the cash register. Tripp told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "No warning or nothing, no mask, no gun. Just grab and run."</p><p>Gwinnett County police gathered evidence at the Buddy Beauty Mart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Peachtree Corners where the thief struck Tuesday afternoon. Investigators also visited the Family Dollar next door. Family Dollar employees told FOX 5 News the suspect was in their store just moments before the robbery.</p><p>"He came into Family Dollar asking can you get change with my store manager. She said she can't open the register by herself you have to purchase something and I guess he didn't like it. (Photo by Hotels.com)" title="hotle_1560881230998-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hotels.com looking for 'Poolhop' to travel the country reviewing hotel pools for $10,000</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Statement: Jim Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas on FOX 5 I-Team story</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-father-killed-in-crash-with-unlicensed-driver-in-disbelief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of father killed in crash with unlicensed driver in disbelief</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robbery-stole-cash-from-gwinnett-county-beauty-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Robbery stole cash from Gwinnett County beauty store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-sexual-assault-after-second-break-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police make arrest in sexual assault after second break-in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/federal-jury-indicts-delaware-man-on-swatting-hoaxes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal jury indicts Delaware man on 'swatting' hoaxes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 