UPDATE: Police said they have located the boy and he is safe.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) -- Police in LaGrange are actively searching for a young man last seen at an area middle school who investigators consider a critical missing child.

Colton Hall, 11, was last seen between 3:20 and 3:45 p.m. at Gardner Newman Middle School, LaGrange Police said.

"School personnel are reviewing surveillance videos to determine how he left the school, but we do know that he didn't ride the bus as scheduled," posted Wednesday afternoon on their Facebook page.

Hall was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, jeans, and blue Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Anyone who sees Hall should call 911 immediately.