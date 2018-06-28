Scattered storms, some severe Thursday

- Several disturbances rolling into Georgia from the northwest will kick off a few waves of rain and storms Thursday - not just the afternoon variety.

We started the day with areas of heavy rain and frequent lightning. And the afternoon heat can help kick off more this afternoon. Basically, any hour of the day is fair game for a shower or storm to pass you by.

Like recent days, it is possible that a few storms reach severe levels, especially in the afternoon, with damaging wind gusts. Keep in mind, a storm does not have to be severe to produce dangerous lightning.

Once storms wind down this evening, we'll return to the more typical, summer pattern of partly cloudy skies, hot and humid days, and only a handful of pop-up afternoon storms each day from Friday through Independence Day on Wednesday.

