- Level 1 risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Many neighborhoods across north Georgia experienced strong to severe storms Saturday evening, but the rain chances Sunday afternoon won't be as high. Even though not as many will see rain, due to hot and humid conditions, any storms that do form will be capable of producing damaging winds, small hail, torrential rain and frequent lightning.

No need to cancel your outdoor plans this afternoon because there will be a good amount of dry time, but remain weather aware, so you don't get caught off guard.

The active weather pattern will continue this week, so keep your umbrella handy.

This is the perfect time to download the FOX 5 Storm Team app, set it up now, and charge those cell phones. The app will send instant notifications of weather which could negatively impact the area.

-----

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

DOWNLOAD the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app to keep up with this extreme weather