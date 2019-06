- Polk County Police confirmed to FOX 5 Sunday night that the search for a missing teenage girl had ended after she was found safe.

According to police, Abigail "Abby" Godfrey,19, had last been seen Friday around 1 p.m. on Hwy 101 in Rome. She was in a 2014 Silver Jeep Wrangler.

Before Friday, friends and family had not had any contact with her since Friday afternoon.