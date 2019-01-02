Police: Two people dead after apparent murder-suicide at Decatur hotel

By: Alexa Liacko, FOX 5 News

DECATUR, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Decatur Police and the GBI are investigating a murder-suicide at the Courtyard Marriott in Downtown Decatur.

Officers said they got reports of shots fired at the hotel around 1:30 Wednesday morning. 

When police arrived, they found two people deceased inside a hotel room. 

Hotel guests tell FOX 5 they heard rustling, and a woman's voice scream, "Oh my God!" before they heard about six to eight gunshots.

A member of the hotel's maintenance staff said he was called in early Wednesday morning to help police open the hotel room door. 

Decatur Police are still investigating what led up to this shooting. The names of the victims have not been released.

