- Police have found an 11-year-old Smyrna boy who went missing earlier Saturday morning.

Officials released a Mattie's Call for Davion Prouse, who had last seen near his home on the 1900 block of Oakdale Court in Smyrna.

Police say Prouse left his home a little before 1 a.m. after having an argument with his parents.

Officials say the 11-year-old is a type 1 diabetic and hasn't had medication since Friday evening, making it even more crucial to find him quickly.

After a search, officials say they found Prouse safe and thanked the community for their prayers and support.

Prouse is described as being 5-foot-4-inches tall with a weight of around 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and is believed to not be wearing shoes.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666.



