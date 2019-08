- A man ended up in the hospital after being beaten and stabbed at Piedmont Park.

According to Atlanta Police, the man was attacked Saturday night while he walked through the park, listening to music. The attacker grabbed the victim by the neck, choked him and then stabbed him several times.

The man was able to eventually flag down someone nearby for help.

The victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

A suspect description has not been released.

The investigation in ongoing.