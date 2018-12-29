Police: Father chargers after 6-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta

- The father of the 6-year-old girl who was shot in northwest Atlanta Saturday night now faces multiple charges even though he did not pull the trigger, according to Atlanta Police.

Police rushed to the home in the 1900 block of North Avenue Saturday night after the little girl's 2-year-old brother got a hold of the gun and fired a shot.

The girl's family told FOX 5's Alexa Liacko, she returned home from the hospital Sunday night.

An incredibly active scene here on the 1900 block of North Ave as @Atlanta_Police speak with neighbors about the shooting that left a 6 y/o in the hospital. Police say they found a gun in the home where the shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/xB7DuYjViD — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) December 30, 2018

Officers arrived to find the girl was shot in the hand and the bullet grazed her chest.

Police said there were other kids inside the home when the shooting happened.

The father, Antonio Stephens, is a convicted felon and is now facing charges for reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police have not said if anyone else will be facing charges in the case.