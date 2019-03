- Authorities in Germany say a retired gardener who was found dead last week continues to torment his enemies.

German police have issued a warning against anyone who may have had a conflict with Bernhard Graumann.

Authorities say a dentist was killed by a bomb that Graumann apparently planted.

The retired gardener is also suspected of rigging a piece of firewood that exploded when a woman put it in her stove, injuring her and her 4-year-old daughter.

Police say Graumann had connections to all three victims.

