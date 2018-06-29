Police: Argument leads to woman killing neighbor

- A woman was shot and killed at Wesley Stonecrest apartments following a disagreement Friday morning, according to DeKalb County Police.

Authorities tell FOX 5 around 8 a.m. a 28-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman began arguing over their dogs possibly being aggressive in the past. At a certain point, the argument escalated to a full-fledged altercation and the 20-year-old was killed.

Animal control officers arrived and took the larger dog that belonged to the 28-year-old woman. Police said they have not charged the 28-year-old yet, but are interviewing her.

According to the property manager, both of the women did live in the apartment complex and their dogs were registered to live there.

Police said there are three dogs in question, but one of the dogs ran away after the shooting.