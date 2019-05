- Police said the 76-year-old Atlanta woman who went missing earlier Saturday, has been found.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Jodie Cannon was reported missing by her neice Saturday.

Cannon had last been seen at her home on the 2600 block of Ivydale Court is southwest Atlanta.

Cannon, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was wearing either an orange or beige shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.