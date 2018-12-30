Officers help deliver baby in bathtub

- When it's time for the baby to come there's no stopping him.

That's a lesson one Minnesota mom knows better than most.

Because on Christmas Day, when the baby boy decided it was time to make his debut, there was no time to get to the hospital.

That's when two dedicated police officers stepped in.

"We got the call of a woman possibly in labor, so then when we got there, the dad opened the door, and said, 'Yeah, baby is coming out,'" Officer Nick Bogart said.

"He turns back to Sergeant Walsh like, 'The head's out,' and all that Sergeant Welsh says is, 'Get ready to catch,'" new dad Keith Erickson said.

Paige Erickson delivered little Lincoln in the bathtub with the help of those officers.

Everyone's doing just fine.

The Erickson family says they're grateful to the men who stepped in and stepped up to help bring their Christmas gift into the world.