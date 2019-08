- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Gwinnett County.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. outside a Kroger grocery store located at Highway 78 and Rosebud Road.

Authorities say they were trying to arrest a suspect for an attempted kidnapping with the violent encounter happened.

According to investigators, Braselton officers traveled to the busy Midway Plaza to try to arrest the Florida man suspected of being involved in a kidnapping case.

As they soon as they made contact with the man, officials say things started escalating.

"Once they made contact with the subject, the individual attempted to flee," GBI spokesperson Nelly Mile said. "Officers tackled the suspect, and that suspect ended up pulling out a knife."

One officer fired a single shot, which witnesses say hit the man in the upper chest. The suspect was later pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

"The officer that did fire on the suspect was not the same officer that the suspect attempted to stan," Miles said.

Witness Daniel Hernandez was nearby when the scene happened. After calling 911, he said was near one of the involved officers.

"I rolled down my window and I heard some of the stuff that they were saying, that he pulled out his knife and if he had gotten stabbed it would have been fatal," Hernandez said. "I actually did see some scrapes on his elbows, but I think that is from when they were down attempting to handle the suspect."

The GBI says the suspect's identity is being withheld for now. Details about the alleged kidnapping case have also not been released.

According to a GBI spokesperson, this is the 48th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called on to assist.