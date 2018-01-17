Montreal man fools police with fake car made of snow

A ticket written by Montreal Police saying, "You made our night!!! hahahahaha :)"

- Simon Laprise had a plan, some snow and a couple hours to spare.

The result? A delightful picture of a lone police officer, staring skeptically at a car parked in a snow removal zone, ticket book in hand. Little did the officer know, however, that it was all a trick.

The 33-year-old machinist and artist from Montreal was hoping to prank snow removal crews in his neighborhood with a fake car he made after a storm Monday, modeled after the Delorean DMC-12 of Back to the Future fame.

Laprise's coup de gras was a real windshield wiper he had found across the street while working on the project, placed inconspicuously as if it were the only exposed part of the car.

The police soon came to investigate because it was parked was in a snow removal zone, only to discover after some time that the car was made entirely of snow.

Officers did end up writing Laprise a ticket--one that said, "You made our night hahahahaha :)"

All good things must come to an end, however, and snowplows destroyed Laprise's creation the next morning.