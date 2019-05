- Police in Riverdale have canceled their Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for a 72-year-old man.

Curtis Weldon McWhorter was located safe, authorities said Friday afternoon.

He was reported missing Thursday after last being seen around at Georgia Rehabilitation Outreach located at 6584 Professional Place in Riverdale, according to police.

McWhorter was reportedly in good health.

Police thank the public for their help.