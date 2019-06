- Atlanta Police canceled a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, after an 60-year-old Atlanta man was found safe.

Melco Ausbrooks, who also goes by the nicknames “Kool-Aid” or “Pee-Wee,” had last been seen at Grady Memorial Hospital, located at 80 Jessie Hill Street, on Wednesday around 4 p.m., according to police.

Authorities confirmed to FOX 5, Thursday around 11:21 a.m. that Ausbrooks had been found safe near Georgia Tech's campus and in good health.

Ausbrooks reportedly has been diagnosed with dementia and is mute, police said.

Police describe Ausbrook as being 6-foot-3 feet tall, weighing about 176 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.