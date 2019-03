- DeKalb County Police responded to a report of a person being shot at a gas station Thursday afternoon.

When officers arrived, the victim told police he was robbed while he was waiting for someone.

The victim told FOX 5 News, he drove himself to the Pilot Travel Center located in the 2600 block of Bouldercrest Drive after he was shot.

The man was shot in the hand, according to DeKalb County Police.

The man was described as being alert, conscious, and breathing with non-life threatening injuries when he was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation continues.