Kroger recalling shrimp products after contamination fears
ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Supermarket chain Kroger is recalling some of its shrimp products.
This comes after finding out some of it's "pre-cooked" shrimp products were not actually fully cooked.
The grocery store giant says nine of it's pre-cooked products may be undercooked.
In some cases, raw or undercooked seafood may contain salmonella bacteria which can lead to a dangerous infection.
Kroger is urging consumers who purchased one of the affected products to not eat it and return it to any Kroger store for a full refund.
All the products were produced on Aug. 25 or 26, 2018 and have a sell-by date of Aug. 25 or 26, 2020.
For a full list of the products involved in the recall click here.