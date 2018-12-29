Kroger recalling shrimp products after contamination fears

- Supermarket chain Kroger is recalling some of its shrimp products.

This comes after finding out some of it's "pre-cooked" shrimp products were not actually fully cooked.

The grocery store giant says nine of it's pre-cooked products may be undercooked.

In some cases, raw or undercooked seafood may contain salmonella bacteria which can lead to a dangerous infection.

Kroger is urging consumers who purchased one of the affected products to not eat it and return it to any Kroger store for a full refund.

All the products were produced on Aug. 25 or 26, 2018 and have a sell-by date of Aug. 25 or 26, 2020.

