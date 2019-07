- Jaden Smith, the son of actor Will Smith, is opening a free vegan food truck for the homeless.

Smith is opening the food truck in downtown Los Angeles. He said the truck, called the I Love You Restaurant, is the first of many.

Jaden Smith has been busy the last few days celebrating his 21st birthday on Monday and dropping a new album over the 4th of July holiday.

