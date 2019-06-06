< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Georgia high court declines to stop execution a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413836860_413868633_140015";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413868633","video":"576636","title":"State%20panel%20board%20denies%20clemency%20for%20Marion%20Wilson%20Jr.","caption":"State%20panel%20board%20denies%20clemency%20for%20Marion%20Wilson%20Jr.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FState_panel_board_denies_clemency_for_Ma_0_7427434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F20%2FState_panel_board_denies_clemency_for_Marion_Wil_576636_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655678250%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-1CbVsz7Vf1HNTiCfr7ctBXFMug","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Ffacebook-instant%2Fgeorgia-high-court-declines-to-stop-execution"}},"createDate":"Jun 20 2019 06:37PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413836860_413868633_140015",video:"576636",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/20/State_panel_board_denies_clemency_for_Ma_0_7427434_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"State%2520panel%2520board%2520denies%2520clemency%2520for%2520Marion%2520Wilson%2520Jr.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/20/State_panel_board_denies_clemency_for_Marion_Wil_576636_1800.mp4?Expires=1655678250&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-1CbVsz7Vf1HNTiCfr7ctBXFMug",eventLabel:"State%20panel%20board%20denies%20clemency%20for%20Marion%20Wilson%20Jr.-413868633",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Ffacebook-instant%2Fgeorgia-high-court-declines-to-stop-execution"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:02PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413836860-411218110" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413836860" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSON, Ga. (AP)</strong> - Lawyers for a Georgia death row inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the state's plans to execute the inmate for a 1996 shotgun slaying.</p> <p>The lawyers for 42-year-old Marion Wilson Jr. asked as the scheduled 7 p.m. execution time neared that the U.S. Supreme Court block Georgia's plans to carry out the death sentence and allow a review of a lower court decision rejecting Wilson's claims.</p> <p>Earlier Thursday, the Georgia Supreme Court rejected two court challenges by Wilson over arguments claiming prosecutorial misconduct and Wilson's ineligibility to receive the death penalty.</p> <p>There was no immediate response from the nation's highest court as of 7 p.m.</p> <p>Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks. Authorities have said Butts and Wilson asked Parks for a ride outside a Walmart store in Milledgeville and then fatally shot him a short distance away. 