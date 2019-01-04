Forsyth County teachers make blankets for sick children

- Hundreds of teachers in Forsyth County have come together to help hospitalized children.

Staff from seven schools in the West Forsyth community spent Friday making blankets for patients at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Organizers said Friday would typically be a teacher workday.

So, in addition to preparing for the second semester and students' return, they added the blanket-making to their to-do lists.

The more than 500 teachers who participated in Friday's event came from one area high school, two middle schools, and four elementary schools.