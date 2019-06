Duluth Police want residents to know that the 150 "live" city cameras help officers watch out for people in need, and easily track criminals on the run.

"They're solving crimes every day," said Officer Ted Sadowski with Duluth Police. "The best part is that [the cameras] are live... every second counts," he said.

Police showed FOX 5 News city camera surveillance of a hit-and-run crash to show how dispatchers watched a crime in "real" time and notified officers where the vehicle was headed.