- Dunwoody police said the 82-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday afternoon, has been found safe.

Walter Anderson dropped off a family member near the 5400 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday. In a phone call, Anderson told family he was lost, possible in the Suwanee area of Gwinnett County.

Anderson had last been seen wearing a brown plaid short-sleeve shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes. He was driving a white 2009 Buick Enclave with Georgia tag BVU 2978.