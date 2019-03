- Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County.

According to officials, the shooting happened near an Office Depot on the 5000 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

According to DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy, at around 2 p.m. motorcycle officers conducting traffic enforcement pulled over a vehicle into an Auto Zone parking lot for the driver not having a seat belt on.

During a check of the driver's license, officers say they discovered he had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

“As they went to take him into custody, there was a handgun in his waistband. The suspect pulled the handgun out of the waistband and a struggle ensued over this firearm," Conroy said.

As the officers and suspect struggled, police say the suspect fired at least one round from the gun.

The officers then fired, hitting him multiple times.

Medics rushed the suspect to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition.

The GBI has been requested to investigate. The officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second officer-involved shooting to happen in the metro Atlanta area Wednesday. Earlier, members of the Atlanta Police Department's SWAT Team exchanged fire with two suspects on Moreland Avenue at the intersection of the road and Memorial Drive.

