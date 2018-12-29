Daughter throws celebration to remember WWII vet father

- On Saturday, a celebration of life will honor Cornelius “Bill” Cornelssen. The World War II veteran, who had few family members, died on Dec. 17 at the age of 93.

Candice Easton says her father was laid to rest during a military service. It took place two days after his death. The service was rushed because the holidays were approaching and conflicts with scheduling. As a result, few people attended.

“When I got home I decided I wanted to have a party for my dad and thank all the people who helped me all along the way,” Easton said.

Easton, her father's friends and masonic brothers are planning the celebration of life.

“I felt so alone with my dad's story,” Easton says. “Dozens of dozens of people have reached out and I've noticed they like to tell their story.”

Cornelssen, who enlisted when he was 18, was a heavy machine gunner in the 101st Infantry Regiment. He received a Bronze Star for exemplary conduct, as well as two Purple Hearts after being shot in northern France.

“My father laid there and waited for a medic and he saw a German coming around the field and picking off the living, so he was very quiet and he was bypassed," Easton said.

Another medic rushed Cornelssen to a hospital. It was bombed.

“I hope (my dad's story) has an impact on lonely vets or vets who think people don't care anymore,” Easton told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. “When my dad died virtually alone at an old age people cared about his story – a lot of people cared about his story. I know that and it lifted me up.”

The service takes place Saturday, Dec. 29 at noon. It will be at the Flowery Branch Masonic Lodge at 5416 Spring Street.