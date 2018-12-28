CDC: Widespread flu activity reported in Georgia

- Holiday cheer isn't the only thing spreading this time of year.

It's flu season, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia is one of the sickest states in the nation right now.

The CDC is reporting widespread flu activity across the country and two states, Georgia and Colorado, have seen the highest number of cases so far.

Health officials are now warning flu activity will likely only rise in the coming weeks.

MORE: Widespread flu activity across the country

Officials are urging everyone to get a flu shot, but according to the CDC, only around 40 percent of Americans will do so.

"We want them to be done as early as possible but, if you haven't gotten the flu shot, it is not too late." said family physician Jennifer Caudle, M.D. "You have to remember, it takes two weeks for the flu shot to develop immunity in our body."

The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 6 months receive the flue shot – especially children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

According to the CDC, the flu virus was responsible for nearly 79,000 deaths during the 2017-2018 flu season.

So far this year, there have already been seven pediatric deaths attributed to the flu.