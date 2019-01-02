Atlanta homeowner finds horses in backyard

- A Southwest Atlanta homeowner was shocked when she woke up Wednesday morning to discover horses hanging out in her backyard.

When no one in the neighborhood could claim them Terry Bushell decided to hit the phones.

"It's been exciting this morning," Bushell said. "I looked in the backyard and there were two horses and I said 'Oh my, they’re beautiful.”

Bushell checked around, and discovered they didn't belong to anyone in the Loch Lomond Estates subdivision, so she started making calls and monitoring social media to reunite the horses with their owner.

That's when she found Sam Dalton.

“ Last night I went out to feed them – this was about 8 o’clock last night – and they was missing," Dalton said. "So I’ve been looking for them ever since last night.”

Dalton resumed his search of the area Wednesday morning, spotted an animal control vehicle, and flagged it down.

"I pulled up beside him. I said, 'Is this about horses?' He said 'Follow me,” Dalton said.

And he did. Dalton recovered two of his horses at Bushell’s home. A third was discovered a few miles away off of Camp Creek Parkway and Fulton Industrial.

Business owner Tony Bradley had secured the horse for safekeeping after it was found wandering the area Wednesday morning.

“It's good to see him go back home,” Bradley said.

With three horses recovered before noon, Dalton was relieved but won’t rest until he’s recovered a fourth horse, that was still missing.

He’s grateful to all the Good Samaritans who helped along the way.

"It make me feel good, real good. I thank everybody,” he said.