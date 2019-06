- Officials in Tennessee have safely found a missing 11-month-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office says 11-month-old Rose Graham was with her biological father, 25-year-old Roscoe Graham.

Roscoe Graham was reportedly suicidal and in possession of a weapon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Around 9:30 Tuesday morning, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that Rose had been found safe and that the suspect was in custody.

According to @ShelbyTNSheriff, the suspect is now in custody. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word! #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/37H1glpBlk — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 4, 2019

FOX 5 reporting from Atlanta.