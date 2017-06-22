Bill Cosby planning tour to warn men about sexual assault allegations

Just days after a mistrial was declared in his sex assault trial, Bill Cosby is planning a motivational speaking tour — to warn young athletes and even “married men” about the dangers of sex crime allegations.

“Mr. Cosby wants to get back to work,” his spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Wednesday on “Good Day Alabama.”

“We’re now planning town halls and we’re going to be coming to this city [Birmingham] sometime in July … to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby.”

Cosby is charged with drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball manager Andrea Constand in 2004. Prosecutors have vowed to retry him.

