One arrested after vehicle strikes pedestrians in London

Posted: Jun 18 2017 08:36PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 04:48PM EDT

LONDON - London Police say that one person has been arrested after a vehicle drove into a group of pedestrians. Authorities say that there are multiple casualties.

This is a developing story

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories